Sachy planned to direct Mammootty in a multi-starrer!

Writer-director Sachy, who passed away last week had planned a Mammootty movie.

Malayalam production controller Badusha, who is known for his close relations with many directors of Mollywood revealed through his Facebook page that post the success of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Sachy was planning some amazing stories.

Detailing that it was supposed to be a multi-starrer with Mammootty in the lead, Sachy had even titled the movie as Brigand. Prithviraj, Biju Menon, Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali were also fixed by Sachy. Badusha said Sachy was even planning to approach Mammootty for narration in the coming days when the untimely demise happened.

Sachy with Badusha

Besides sharing information on Sachy's future project, Badusha also talked about his bond with the director. He said Sachy was like his brother.

Meanwhile, Sachy was set to direct another film with Prithviraj and yet another story was also fixed for Biju Menon as well. It is also said that Sachy had also written a storyline for Mohanlal too.

It has to be noted that Sachy had worked with Mammootty for Doubles while he associated with Mohanlal for Run Baby Run.