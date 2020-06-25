Arjun Kapoor trolled for 'replacing' Sushant in 'Half Girlfriend'.

A five-year-old tweet by author Chetan Bhagat has suddenly gone viral on Twitter where he announces Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead actor of the movie based on his book "Half Girlfriend".

Netizens are now sharing Bhagat's tweet and blaming nepotism for Arjun Kapoor eventually replacing Sushant Singh Rajput as the film's lead actor. In turn, Arjun Kapoor kept trending on Twitter throughout Wednesday.

"So happy to share @itsSSR will play lead in @mohit11481 directed Half Girlfriend. Shooting begins 1Q16," reads Chetan Bhagat's now viral tweet, originally posted on November 7, 2015.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise last week, netizens have concluded that he was a victim of Bollywood's nepotism and power play. Hence, there is an angry outburst on social media and star kids are being trolled.

Bollywood is Full Of Nepotism & Hipocrites



Half Girlfriend Movie : Sushant Singh Rajput Replaced by Arjun Kapoor



Fitoor Movie : SSR Replace by Aditya Roy Kapoor



Befikre Movie SSR Replaced by Ranveer Singh#justiceforSushantforum #SushantSingh #SushantSinghRajpoot pic.twitter.com/PwepMdPdOS — Abdul Raqib Saifi (@abdulraqibsaifi) June 24, 2020

Sharing Bhagat's old tweet, a user wrote: "So it was supposed to be Sushant in Half Girlfriend but finally given to Starkid Arjun Kapoor. On whose direction?"

"See how nepotism works in corrupted Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor got this film by removing Sushant Singh Rajput #PapaHainNa," tweeted another user.

"Aditya replaced shushant....then Ranveer replaced shushant....then legendry arjun kapoor replaced shushant.....ok how many of u believe this is just a coincidence or injustice with @itsSSR ....Pls support shushant... otherwise we might see few other shushant really soon," reads another tweet.

Apart from this, netizens are also criticising Arjun Kapoor's acting skills.

Not only trolling Arjun Kapoor, netizens are also calling for boycotting all the star kids working in the film industry.

"Today I pledge that I will never watch a film produced by- Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Yashraj. And I will not watch the film starring- Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranbeer Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha. #boycottbollywoodgang," announced a user.

In an interview given to news platform DNA in January 2016, Rajput had said that he had to opt out of "Half Girlfriend" due to date issues as he was already signed on for Dinesh Vijan's Raabta.

In the interview, Rajput said that he did not "walk out" of the Mohit Suri film but chose to do the Vijan film instead.

"I said yes to Dinesh Vijan long before Half Girlfriend was even offered to me. And because of a big confusion (again, because of someone else), we were told that we could shoot both films simultaneously. But it wasn’t the case because both directors wanted a particular month. So since I had said yes to Dinesh first, I had to opt out of Mohit’s film. This is the true story. But coming to the people’s perceptions, I give a damn," Rajput has been quoted by DNA.

In an interview to BollywoodLife, Rajput had said that there had been confusion regarding the dates for the shooting of both films. He chose Vijan's film, purportedly as he has said yes to him first.

At the time, Rajput was facing allegations of walking out of film like Half Girlfriend and Fitoor. In the 2016 DNA interview, the actor also stated that he had lost out on 12 films because he had been signed on for two films, one of which did not happen.