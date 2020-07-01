One's personal life should not affect others: Is Kasthuri's tweet a jibe at Vanitha Vijaykumar?

Looks like Vanitha Vijaykumar's wedding has not gone well with many. A day after actress-director Lakshmi Ramakrishnan made a scathing comment on Vanitha Vijaykuma's wedding with Peter Paul, actress Kasturi too have taken a jibe at her.

Kasthuri took to her Twitter page and without naming Vanitha made a cryptic post defining 'hypocrisy'.

“Definition of hypocrisy: Putting out your entire life on social media, peddling your family and kids on youtube and then asking for privacy when things backfire. One's personal life is nobody's business only as long as it is legal & does not affect others.” (sic.), wrote Kasthuri.

To this, when her followers got curious and asked her for whom the post was intended, she mentioned it as a 'toxic person' who 'took to twitter yesterday to shame those who dared question her possibly disturbing choices.'

definition of hypocrisy:



Putting out your entire life on social media , peddling your family and kids on youtube and then asking for privacy when things backfire.



One's personal life is nobody's business only as long as it is legal & does not affect others. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) June 30, 2020

While Kasthuri did not mention Vanitha’s name anywhere, netizens could see the sarcasm and soon Vanitha's name surfaced in comments.

Nothing of national importance. A toxic person took to twitter yesterday to shame those who dared question her possibly disturbing choices. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) June 30, 2020

Earlier, Vanitha and Kasthuri had indulged in a word of wars and Vanitha had blocked Kasthuri on Twitter.

It is to be noted that Vanitha is quite active on her social media pages and shares every bit of her life moments on YouTube.

Vanitha got married to filmmaker Peter Paul on Saturday, and just a day after, Peter's first wife objected the wedding claiming that she and Peter haven't legally divorced yet.

When Lakshmi tweeted that she was shocked, Vanitha, in a series of tweets, asked her to 'mind ur own business'.