TikTok sensation Helen of Sparta shifts to YouTube, says busy with modelling

The Indian government's decision to ban TikTok has left thousands of Indian content creators in the lurch. The short-form video sharing platform, which took India by storm a couple of years back, gave rise to a whole new breed of celebrities in the country: the TikTok stars. With the ban on TikTok came into effect, Tiktok stars seemed to have moved to YouTube.

Among them is Dhanya Rajesh known by her online identity Helen of Sparta.

Even after securing massive followers on TikTok, she recently started her YouTube channel with the same name. In her latest video, she was seen reacting to a few comments that was made on her videos.

Going by the video, she was heard saying that she was into modelling these days and she has been busy with a bridal photoshoot that she shot.

On whether she was related to actress Anikha, she replied that she did not know her.

She, then further mentioned that she will keep on producing more and more videos inspite of the negative comments that come her way.

Helen of Sparta is now also into anchoring shows. She has also acted in two short films and the buzz is that she has also got a few movie offers as well.