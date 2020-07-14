{{head.currentUpdate}}

Ankita Lokhande posts on social media for the first time after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

It's been a month after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and fans and his industry colleagues are yet to come to terms with his untimely demise.
Sushant Singh Rajput refused to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, director says actor was busy

Actress Ankita Lokhande, on his one month death anniversary, has posted for the first time on her Instagram.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of a diya (oil lamp) and white flowers against the backdrop of her pooja room (house temple).

Along with the picture, she wrote, “CHILD Of GOD”.

CHILD Of GOD 😇

Post Sushant's death, Ankita was seen visiting his Bandra residence to meet his father and sisters after his demise. She was seen with her mother and close friend Sandip Singh.

With one month to his death, Mumbai police is investigating the case and is drawing towards a closure. However, his fans have been demanding a CBI enquiry to ensure a fair probe.

