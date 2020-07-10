{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky gets hate comments over Sushant's death

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

ankita-vicky-jain-sushant
Ankita with Vicky and with Sushant
SHARE

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has not just stirred a debate in Bollywood but has also exposed many industry celebs to hate comments.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande visits actor's family

Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Mahesh Bhatt and others have been facing the heat on social media and the latest one to get caught in the ugly web is none other than Ankita Lokhande's fiance Vicky Jain.

Ankita is Sushant's ex-girlfriend. The duo had parted ways since quite a while.

sushant-ankita

Of late, people have been invading Jain's Instagram with hate comments for him. 

While some asked Vicky to leave Ankita, some accused him of ruining Sushant and Ankita's relationship. Vicky has now limited the comments to his Instagram posts to avoid the negativity.

View this post on Instagram

Tell me somethin', girl Are you happy in this modern world? Or do you need more? Is there somethin' else you're searchin' for? I'm falling In all the good times I find myself Longin' for change And in the bad times I fear myself Tell me something, boy Aren't you tired tryin' to fill that void? Or do you need more? Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore? I'm falling In all the good times I find myself Longing for a change And in the bad times I fear myself I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in I'll never meet the ground Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us We're far from the shallow now In the shallow, shallow In the shallow, shallow In the shallow, shallow We're far from… ❤️ @jainvick

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

Meanwhile, some also defended him asking him to take care of Ankita.

After ending her 6-year long relationship with Sushant in 2016, Ankita has been in a relationship with businessman Jain. Last year, she had also announced her engagement with Vicky.

View this post on Instagram

Holding on to your heartbeat 💗 @jainvick

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

Vicky was the co-owner of the Mumbai team of the Box Cricket League. 

In an interview with Bombay Times, Ankita had confessed that she and Vicky Jain are very much in love but there are no plans to get married anytime soon.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES