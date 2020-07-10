Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky gets hate comments over Sushant's death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has not just stirred a debate in Bollywood but has also exposed many industry celebs to hate comments.

Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Mahesh Bhatt and others have been facing the heat on social media and the latest one to get caught in the ugly web is none other than Ankita Lokhande's fiance Vicky Jain.

Ankita is Sushant's ex-girlfriend. The duo had parted ways since quite a while.

Of late, people have been invading Jain's Instagram with hate comments for him.

While some asked Vicky to leave Ankita, some accused him of ruining Sushant and Ankita's relationship. Vicky has now limited the comments to his Instagram posts to avoid the negativity.

Meanwhile, some also defended him asking him to take care of Ankita.

After ending her 6-year long relationship with Sushant in 2016, Ankita has been in a relationship with businessman Jain. Last year, she had also announced her engagement with Vicky.

Vicky was the co-owner of the Mumbai team of the Box Cricket League.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Ankita had confessed that she and Vicky Jain are very much in love but there are no plans to get married anytime soon.