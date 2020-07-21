{{head.currentUpdate}}

Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder, actor's psychiatrist reveals

As the probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is under way, Mumbai Police recorded statements of three psychiatrists and a psychotherapist.

The doctors revealed that Sushant had started his treatment in November 2019, the police sources said. One of the psychiatrists claimed that the late actor suffered from bipolar disorder. The last time he consulted a doctor, he was getting treated for bipolar disorder, they added. 

(Bipolar disorder is a mental disorder in which periods of depression and abnormally elevated moods alternate.)

One expert stated that Sushant did not believe in the treatment mode prescribed for him. Sushant would meet a doctor only two or three times and then change the doctor, a police source revealed. 

Doctors also said that Sushant did not take his medicines regularly and at the right time. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Sushant's sessions were being conducted via phone calls.

Sushant committed suicide at the age of 34 on June 14. He was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment.

