Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt V/S Rhea Chakraborty: How celebs were hounded by media after arrest

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being debated and discussed on prime time TV news shows for more than a month now. And since then, actress and Sushnat's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been mercilessly targeted and vilified.

On Sunday, photographs of Rhea Chakraborty struggling her way out of the prying reporters hounding her with cameras surfaced online and many celebs came forward in support of her.

Now, after she was arrested on Tuesday, a collage pic is doing the rounds on social media. Going by the pic, one can see how Rhea, a woman, is being hounded by media and how it was dealt with actors like Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan.

Yeah...even dutt and khan's crime were proved still people wanted them to get bail..Here she is just an accused and people are already treating her as some sort of terrorist — Susmita Dash (@SusmitaDash11) September 7, 2020

While Rhea is literally left to fend for herself, Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan are seen flanked by police personnel, walking with much ease. It is to be noted that Sanjay Dutt faced charges in 1993 Mumbai serial blast case, while Salman Khan was accused in a hit and run case and a case of Blackbuck poaching in Jodhpur and that no cameras chased the men as they appeared in public for the trial.

In solidarity with Rhea and every woman put through an agni pareeksha to distract from the incompetence and evil of men. — Nisha Susan (@chasingiamb) September 8, 2020

Netizens were in fact seen divided as a few called out the gender discrimination, while few others pointed fingers at Rhea.

What is Rhea & her family prove innocent by court. Did media compensate their reputation? — Mohit.talmale1995 (@TalmaleMohit) September 7, 2020

Meanwhile, after 19 hours of grilling, Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday in the drugs case. The prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case will be taken for a medical test next at 4 PM as part of the formalities.

#ShameOnZeeNews Those who are having any sympathy with #RheaChakraborty by looking her pic surrounded by media people MUST SEE pic of 77 years old father who lost his young son.

So don’t play victim card with us.Common men are not fool,we will expose hypocrisy.#StandForSSR pic.twitter.com/GXLnJoNFHf — Baba Yaga (@BabaYag65625292) September 9, 2020

On day three of her interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she was consuming not just marijuana, but also hard drugs, as per sources. The actor had earlier admitted ‘procuring drugs’ along with her brother Showik, who has been arrested by NCB. This is another major disclosure made by her, apart from reportedly taking the names of Bollywood stars who were also consuming drugs.