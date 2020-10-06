Fahadh and Mahesh donate profit from CU Soon to FEFKA

Actor Fahadh Faasil and film maker Mahesh Narayanan have handed over Rs 10 lakh from the profits that they had earned from their recent movie CU Soon to FEFKA. The duo has extended a helping hand as the cinema industry, including the actors and the technicians, are struggling due to the pandemic situation.

FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan stated that the livelihood of hundreds of cinema workers had been jeopardized after the filming got stalled.

He added that Fahadh and Mahesh’s act of kindness was a model to others. Unnikrishnan said that he is grateful to them for showing love and support to their colleagues during this struggling times.

C U Soon starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role had an OTT release. Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran too had essayed pivotal roles in the movie. The movie was a hit, earning rave reviews from both Kerala and other states as well. The movie was produced by Fahadh himself.