Nayanthara heads back to Mollywood, this time with Kunchacko Boban for Nizhal

Nayanthara is back to Mollywood! After Love Action Drama, Nayanthara has signed her next Malayalam movie. Titled Nizhal, Nayanthara will be teaming up with Kunchacko Boban.

Touted to be a thriller, Nizhal will mark the debut directorial of State Award-winning editor Appu N Bhattathiri. A title poster of the movie has been released.

Interestingly, Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban had worked together for a dance number 12 years ago in 2008 film Twenty-20. According to reports, Kunchacko Boban suggested Nayanthara for the role. After reading the script, Nayanthara was impressed and signed the project. Sources suggest that due to the financial crisis due to ongoing pandemic, Nayanthara decided to take a pay cut for the film. Apart from Naynthara and Kunchacko Boban, a child artiste will also play a key role.

The movie is set to go on floors on Monday in Ernakulam.

Scripted by debutant S Sanjeev, the music will be handled by Sooraj S Kurup. The movie will be produced by Anto Joseph film company and Melange film hose in association with Tentpole movies.