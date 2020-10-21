{{head.currentUpdate}}

Mamta Mohandas turns producer, launches her production company

After being an actress and a singer, Mamta Mohandas has launched her own production company. The actress launched Mamta Mohandas Production with friend and sports entrepreneur Noel Ben.

Sharing a few snaps from the launch ceremony, Mamta took to social media and wrote,“A new feather on my hat & Clap. Happy to share news of the launch of my very first production. This is a dream come true. Need your blessings and support. I thank my family, my production partner Noel Ben, all my well wishes & close friends and everyone else who believed in me and helped me to make this moment come to life.” (sic.)

Reportedly, the first production is an anthology that brings together three National award winners.

Mamta Mohandas began her career with the Mollywood movie ‘Mayookham’. She essayed the female lead in the film opposite Saiju Kurup.

Meanwhile, Mamta will be seen as the female lead of upcoming movie Unlock. Directed by Sohan Seenulal, which also stars Chemban Vinod and Sreenath Bhasi in lead started rolling in Kochi recently. Sohan Seenulal had earlier directed Doubles, which had Mammootty, Tapsee Pannu and Nadia Moidu in the lead.

It was just last week that Mamta flew down to Kochi from Los Angeles. 

When I was finally allowed to get onboard an @emirates out of #losangeles after doing 3 consecutive #covid swab tests (ouch) within 1 week. My nostrils might've gotten larger but so did my trust in the carrier itself (which I'm very loyal to) and the EK airline staff (with whom I'd lost it in the beginning cuz they denied my flight two times) at LAX who weren't willing to leave even the slimmest possibility of risk open given that Covid cases are rising globally And When they tell you that the cabin/class is full, it means they are only flying at 50 % capacity (which I discovered later). Been wanting to mention this much earlier but I often tend to reserve my thoughts on such matters. I have to say that some of the other major national airlines operating out of India should learn a thing or two from this. There's really no point in insisting passengers to wear the PPE gear and maintain social-distance in terminals and at boarding gates to only later find out that the flight is overbooked with everyone literally seated on each other's laps. Oh and didn't we pay for 2 seats too ?? 🤔 Anyway, I'm happy and safe in India now and all set to begin shoot for my first movie in this epic year 2020. Finally I'm getting back to work!! #emirates #happydance #bestairline #thinkaboutit #covidtravel #evacuation #airindia #experience

