{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Tamil anthology 'Paava Kadhaigal' set for OTT release on Dec 18

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

paava-kadhaigal-teaser
SHARE

The anthology film Paava Kadhaigal is all set to release digitally on December 18.

Anthology film

The Tamil feature continues with the OTT trend of dropping anthology films, a form of mainstream cinema that seems to have found favour with the target audience of the medium.

The trailer

The trailer of the film was launched on Friday and, going by the promo, the four-story feature promises to be all about love, relationship pangs, realisations and remorse.

The four stories are directed by Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetri Maaran.

The project

Kongara's film is written by Shan Karuppusamy and the director, and it stars Bhavani Sre, Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj. Vignesh Shivan scripts and directs the second story starring Anjali, Kalki Koechlin and Padam Kumar. Writer-director Vetri Maaran helms the next story, that features Hari, Prakash Raj and Sai Pallavi. While the final feature of the anthology is written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, who stars alongside Simran.

The anthology will release on Netflix across 190 countries.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES