Tamil anthology 'Paava Kadhaigal' set for OTT release on Dec 18

The anthology film Paava Kadhaigal is all set to release digitally on December 18.

Anthology film

The Tamil feature continues with the OTT trend of dropping anthology films, a form of mainstream cinema that seems to have found favour with the target audience of the medium.

The trailer

The trailer of the film was launched on Friday and, going by the promo, the four-story feature promises to be all about love, relationship pangs, realisations and remorse.

The four stories are directed by Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetri Maaran.

The project

Kongara's film is written by Shan Karuppusamy and the director, and it stars Bhavani Sre, Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj. Vignesh Shivan scripts and directs the second story starring Anjali, Kalki Koechlin and Padam Kumar. Writer-director Vetri Maaran helms the next story, that features Hari, Prakash Raj and Sai Pallavi. While the final feature of the anthology is written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, who stars alongside Simran.

The anthology will release on Netflix across 190 countries.