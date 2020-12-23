Rakul Preet Singh tests Covid positive

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has been tested positive for Covid-19. The actress on Tuesday tweeted on her verified account that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

What Rakul said

Rakul shared that after testing positive, she has quarantined herself.

Rakul Preet wrote: "I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and please stay safe."

On workfront

The actress had just started shooting for the film "Mayday". She stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn.

The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot. This is her second film with Ajay after "De De Pyaar De".