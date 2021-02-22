Venkatesh to star in Telugu remake of 'Drishyam 2'

Director Jeethu Joseph, who directed Malayalam movie 'Drishyam 2', has teamed up with Telugu superstar Venkatesh to make the Tollywood remake of the film.

Jeethu's post

Jeethu Joseph took to Instagram to make the announcement on Sunday. He posted a picture of himself with Venkatesh and captioned it as, "Telugu remake of Drishyam 2. Starting in March."

This will mark Telugu debut for Jeethu Joseph and he will start shooting for the film in March 2021.

Drishyam saga

The first part of the Telugu remake, featuring Venkatesh Daggubati, Meena and Nadhiya, released in 2014. The film was directed by Supriya and it did well at the box office. The details regarding the cast and crew of Drishyam 2 will be announced soon.

The Malayalam film stars Mohanlal in the lead role and released on Amazon prime video on February 19.

On Saturday (February 19), Mohanlal took to Twitter to thank fans for massive response to Drishyam 2. Mohanlal, in an emotional note, said that the film is that the film is a proof that cinema lovers will always appreciate good work, and celebrate it, no matter what. He thanked the entire team and said that he is forever grateful to them.