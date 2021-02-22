Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Venkatesh to star in Telugu remake of 'Drishyam 2'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 22, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Director Jeethu Joseph, who directed Malayalam movie 'Drishyam 2', has teamed up with Telugu superstar Venkatesh to make the Tollywood remake of the film.

Jeethu's post

Jeethu Joseph took to Instagram to make the announcement on Sunday. He posted a picture of himself with Venkatesh and captioned it as, "Telugu remake of Drishyam 2. Starting in March."

This will mark Telugu debut for Jeethu Joseph and he will start shooting for the film in March 2021.

Drishyam saga

The first part of the Telugu remake, featuring Venkatesh Daggubati, Meena and Nadhiya, released in 2014. The film was directed by Supriya and it did well at the box office. The details regarding the cast and crew of Drishyam 2 will be announced soon.

The Malayalam film stars Mohanlal in the lead role and released on Amazon prime video on February 19.

RELATED ARTICLES

On Saturday (February 19), Mohanlal took to Twitter to thank fans for massive response to Drishyam 2. Mohanlal, in an emotional note, said that the film is that the film is a proof that cinema lovers will always appreciate good work, and celebrate it, no matter what. He thanked the entire team and said that he is forever grateful to them.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.