Nayattu gets a release date

Martin Prakkat's much anticipated film Nayattu finally gets a release date. The film is confirmed to release on April 8. Nayattu stars Kunchacko Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan and will mark Prakkat's directorial after five years.

Nayattu has a script from policeman-turned-screenwriter Shahi Kabir, who made his debut with Joju George-starrer Joseph.

In Nayattu, all the three leading actors essay police officers.

Anjaam Pathira-fame Shyju Khalid cranked the camera while CU Soon maker Mahesh Narayanan edited the film.

Martin Prakkat, who last directed Dulquer Salmaan in Charlie has jointly produced Nayattu with Ranjith and P Sasidharan's Gold Coin Motion Picture Company.