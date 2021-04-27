Suresh Gopi ensures oxygen supply in an entire hospital ward in memory of his daughter

The ‘Prana Project’ which aims at supplying oxygen for the COVID-19 patients who are admitted in the medical colleges has been flagged off. Thrissur Medical College became the first government hospital in Kerala to begin the project which was completed with the help from public too.

Meanwhile, actor Suresh Gopi MP has equipped an entire ward in the Thrissur Medical College with unhindered oxygen supply, in memory of his daughter Lakshmi. Under this project, oxygen would be supplied, through pipeline, to every bed in the ward. This was arranged as part of the various charitable projects that Suresh Gopi undertakes in memory of his daughter, who had died in an accident. His daughter Lakshmi died in a car accident while she was one-and-a-half years old.

Around Rs7.6 lakh was spent to arrange this facility in 64 beds in the ward. The parliamentarian said that not a penny from the MP fund was spent for this. Handing over the cheque, Suresh Gopi added that he was doing it as he didn’t wish for any COVID-19 patient to die due to shortage of oxygen.

Under the Prana Project, oxygen would be supplied to around 500 beds in six wards. Interestingly, the doctors at the medical college had initiated for such a project. It would cost around Rs 12,000 to supply oxygen to a single bed. Last year, during the first wave of the pandemic, oxygen was supplied to the wards in cylinders.

The Prana Project ensures that the patients, who are critical, get oxygen very quickly. Currently, the hospital purchases oxygen from outside. However, the construction of the new oxygen plant would be completed in a week. After that, the hospital would be able to get continuous oxygen supply from this plant.