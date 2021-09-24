Dilieep to join hands with Rafi for 'Voice of Sathyanadhan'

Director Rafi and Dilieep (Dileep) are all set to join hands once again.

The duo is back together after about seven years. The upcoming film will see Dilieep in the lead role and the title poster of the film was released online. Touted to be a comedy drama, the film is titled Voice of Santhyanadhan.

Kettyolanu Ente Malakha fame Veena Nandakumar plays the female lead in the film. Joju George, Siddique and Johny Antony are also part of the film.

The film will start rolling in Ernakulam in the first week of October.

Dilieep and Rafi had earlier collaborated for many hit films including Punjabi House, Pandippada and Thenkasippattanam.