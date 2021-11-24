Retired Crime Branch SI C Mohanan, who has won the badge of honour for his excellent investigative skills and exceptional service to the police force is all set to share his unique experiences through visual media. He is the only police officer in Kerala who has won this honour four times. True Crime, a docufiction that portrays some of the prominent cases that had attracted media attention, has been released on the Malayalam OTT platform Koode.

In True Crime, Mohanan narrates some of the thrilling incidents that he had experienced during his service. True Crime is already attracting rave reviews from all corners.

C Mohanan says he had come across many unique and rare cases in his career. These stories are sure to excite the curiosity of those who are interested in crime thrillers. His amazing investigative skills had often ensured justice for the victims and had sent many criminals either to the gallows or behind the bars. Mohanan had entered the service in 1981 and had retired in 2017. In an exciting career that had spanned more than three decades, Mohanan had become part of many investigating teams. Moreover, many new officers often approach him for guidance and advice while investigating the cases.

Mohanan won Rs 10,000 as a cash reward and a note of appreciation for ensuring capital punishment for the culprit who assaulted the wife after murdering her husband in Koliyoor, Kovalam. The police could nab the murderer in just under 48 hours in this case that didn’t have any witnesses. The woman who was injured in 2016 is still undergoing treatment for her injuries. She hasn’t been able to regain her consciousness completely after the incident. It is the police personnel who have been supporting her two helpless kids until now. Mohanan too offers support to the kids who have gone through severe mental stress after the gruesome incident.

The twin murders in which two IT professionals who had been working in Technopark were the culprits had attracted widespread media glare. The police team led by Mohanan were able to swiftly track the murderers. Moreover, they were able to flawlessly present the proofs in court to ensure maximum punishment for the culprits. This was a case that had proved the excellent investigative skills of the Kerala police.

C Mohanan

Mohanan had often been the target of goons and criminal gangs during his service period. When he was working as a head constable, the government had allowed him to keep a gun, for three years. Besides, his house had the security of armed police personnel for two years. His team travelled all the way to Maharashtra to nab eight North Indians who were accused of stealing a Benz car, gold ornaments and Rs 10 lakh from a woman’s house after gagging and tying her up. Mohanan’s impeccable investigative skills deserve credit for ensuring capital punishment for the culprits in the Varkala Salim murder case and Attingal twin murder case.

C Mohanan won the President’s medal for meritorious service, in 2011, for his impressive crime-solving skills. Besides the four badges of honour, Mohanan had won the Chief Minister’s police medal, more than two hundred rewards and cash awards too. He has published Kannadi, a memoir, in which Mohanan recalls many high-profile cases. Even after retiring, he is invited by the police force to take classes for young officers and to guide them.

In True Crime, Mohanan talks about many prominent cases including Koliyoor case. The docufiction directed by Manju MS has been produced by Studio Mojo. Chandran Aryanad has done the cinematography while the editing is by Akshay Gopal.