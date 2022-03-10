Teaser of Soubin Shahir starrer 'Djinn' hints at an intriguing theme

The teaser of the movie, 'Djinn' directed by Sidharth Bharathan and starring Soubin Shahir in the lead provides a hint of an intriguing theme. The few scenes of the teaser suggest a paranormal premise for the film.

The screenplay and the dialogues are written by Rajesh Gopinadhan.

The movie also casts Shanthi Balachandran, Sharafudheen, Shine Tom Chacko, Sabumon, Leona Leeshoy, KPAC Lalitha, Jaffar Idukki, Nishanth Sagar and Gilu Joseph in major roles.

While the cinematographer is Gireesh Gangadharan, Deepu Joseph is the editor and the music is composed by Prashant Pillai.

The movie is Produced by Sudheer VK and Manu Valiyaveettil under the banner Straightline Cinemas.

Make-up is by RG Wayanadan and the stunts are by Mafia Sasi, Jolly Bastin and sound design by Vicky and Kishan.