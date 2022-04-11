Malayalam
Trailer of Jai's action thriller 'Kuttram Kuttrame' released by Aishwarya Rajesh

IANS
Published: April 11, 2022 11:39 AM IST
Aishwarya Rajesh releases trailer of Jai-starrer 'Kuttram Kuttrame'
Topic | Entertainment News

Chennai: Actress Aishwarya Rajesh on Sunday released the trailer of director Susienthiran's upcoming action thriller 'Kuttram Kuttrame', featuring actors Jai, Bharathiraja and Harish Uththaman in the lead.

Releasing the grim and gripping trailer, Aishwarya tweeted, "Happy to unveil the trailer of 'Kuttram Kuttrame'. Love the trailer, curious to watch the movie premiere on Kalaignar TV on April 14 at 10:30 am."

The film, which is to have a direct release on television, also features Divya Duraisamy, Smruthi Venkat and Arul Doss among others.

Produced by A K V Durai, the film has music by Ajesh and cinematography by Velraj.

Dialogues for the film have been penned by Baskar Sakthi and art direction is by Sekar B

