'Vellimoonga' fame Nikki Galrani ties the knot with Telugu star Aadhi Pinishetty

South Indian actor Nikki Galrani, who shot to fame in Mollywood through movies like '1983' and 'Vellimoonga', tied the knot with Telugu star Aadhi Pinisetty in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Chennai this week.

The duo reportedly met each other on the sets of Telugu film 'Marakathamani' in 2017. Their online chemistry has also been much-discussed.

Nikki Galrani with Aadhi Pinishetty. Photos: Instagram

Aadhi is the son of renowned director Ravi Raji. Nikki, who is now working prominently in Telugu movies, took to social media to share numerous photos from their wedding ceremony. She has titled it: 'Celebrating Love'.

The actor wrote: 'Getting married in the presence of all our well wishers was truly a moment we will cherish forever. We seek your blessings and love as we take on this new journey together,”she shared. Their engagement was held on March 24.