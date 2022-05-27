Malayalam
'Experience was surreal', says Bheeshma Parvam actor who attended Cannes

Princy Alexander
Published: May 27, 2022 03:41 PM IST Updated: May 27, 2022 04:04 PM IST
Anagha
Bheeshma Parvam actress Anagha at the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Special arrangement
Actor Anagha of Bheeshma Parvam who walked the red carpet at the Cannes says the whole experience was surreal. "Walking the same red carpet which was walked by many of your favourite stars before you feels amazing. To witness all this glamour and top-notch fashion was also a new experience for me," she tells Onmanorama.
She adds that there was also much to learn from the discussions at the Indian pavilion where she met many new people.
Anagha, who will be returning from the Cannes soon, had shot to fame playing the role of Sreenath Bhasi's girlfriend in the Mammootty-starrer Bheeshma Parvam.

Anagha
Anagha poses for shutterbugs wearing a saree, at the film fest. Photo: Special arrangement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Nawazudin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela, Diipa Khosla, Tamannah Bhatia and more had also attended the fest this year.

From Malayalam, senior actress Jalaja had also attended the fest, with her daughter, actress Devi.

Jalaja was at Cannes wearing a traditional Kerala saree while Devi wore a gorgeous white lehenga. 

