TN Chief Minister M K Stalin gets invite to Nayanthara-Vignesh Sivan's wedding

Actor Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan are all set to tie the knot at Mahabalipuram on June 9. The star couple have invited only a few guests for the ceremony. Now, the latest guest to receive an invite to the private function is M K Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu himself.

The couple visited the chief minister and invited him to the marriage. A picture of the couple posing with the chief minister and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin has gone viral.

Nayanthara and Vignesh have been dating each other for seven years now. Recently, rumours that the couple were already married had surfaced when photos of Nayaanthara had surfaced in which she was spotted wearing a sindoor when she visited the Kaligammabal temple in Chennai.