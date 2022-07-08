Tamil actor Vikram hospitalised, fans pray for speedy recovery

Tamil actor Vikram has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai after complaining of uneasiness and discomfort. Though there were initial reports that the actor suffered a cardiac arrest, industry trackers have revealed that the reports are baseless and the actor was admitted to a hospital following high fever. He is expected to be moved to the hospital ward soon after which he will be discharged.

He had fever symptoms and shifted to normal ward today. Likely to be discharged very soon #ChiyaanVikram — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) July 8, 2022

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in the movie ‘Cobra’, which is expected to hit theatres on August 11. The filmmakers had planned an audio launch of the movie on Monday.

Exclusive update on #ChiyaanVikram health: The actor felt discomfort on Thursday and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. On Friday he has been shifted to normal ward and will be attending #Cobra audio launch on Monday. Rumours to be avoided#ChiyaanVikram @dt_next — Kaushik Rajaraman (@iamkaushikr) July 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the actor will play Aditya Karikalan, a crown prince in the upcoming historical fiction directed by Mani Ratnam. The teaser of the film is expected to be out on July 8.

Fans of the actor took to Twitter, wishing him a speedy recovery.