Durga Krishna cyberbullied for lip-lock scene in 'Kudukku 2025', reveals co-actor

Durga Krishna who was last seen in the movie 'Udal' has often been subject to cyberbullying. The actor had been facing a lot of backlash for her intimate scenes with actor Dhyan Sreenivasan in 'Udal'. Now, we hear that the actress is being harassed online for a lip lock scene involving her and actor Krishna Shankar in their upcoming movie 'Kudukku 2025' directed by Bilahari.

Taking to social media, Krishna asked people to be more sensitive and added that it was unfair Durga was being targeted because she was a woman and he was able to sleep peacefully though he was equally responsible for the intimate scene

These are his words: I received a call from Durga Krishna recently. She told me that her family, husband and herself were still being harassed for our lip-lock scene in a song in the movie. Though, I am a 'partner-in-crime', I am able to sleep peacefully with my wife and kids. Both of us were enacting our roles as actors. However, it is unfortunate that Durga Krishna is being targeted for performing in an intimate scene since she is a woman. In my earlier interviews, I had shared that I can do a role in a good movie without having to give a second thought about an intimate scene. Doing a good movie is any actor's dream. It is unfair if Durga Krishna has to forego a movie just because there is a liplock scene and also because of the backlash she received for doing such a scene in another movie. This would mean, she needs to give up her dream of doing good movies.

Also, when you call her husband 'spineless', take some time and ask how many of you can give the same level of respect, trust and love to their wives regarding their work. So, next time, retrospect about your families before passing such comments,” he wrote.

The makers had recently released the official teaser of the movie.