Mohanlal’s arrival at Thommankuthu creates a flutter. Here’s why

Our Correspondent
Published: July 12, 2022 09:24 AM IST
Mohanlal and the Thommankuthu youth
The crew had asked for a few youngsters who were used to plunging into the raging river. Photo | Facebook
Topic | Entertainment News

The pictures of super star Mohanlal rowing a raft, alone, in a swiftly flowing river have thrown the internet into a frenzy. Meanwhile, a group of youngsters in the quaint hamlet of Thommankuthu is thrilled that they too could become part of the filming crew of the Mohanlal starrer ‘Olavum Theeravum’ directed by Priyadarshan.

The crew had asked for a few youngsters who were used to plunging into the raging river. The youngsters came forward as soon as they got the panchayat’s permission. They saw the screen icon, who was in his character’s get up, wearing a simple lungi and a scarf around his head, only when they reached the sets.

Mohanlal on a raft during the film shoot of 'Olavum Theeravum'. Photo: Video still

They did not hide their excitement of working alongside one of the biggest stars of Malayalam cinema. As they are already familiar with the surrounding nature and the depth of the river, shooting the scenes was a cake walk for them.

The movie is filmed in some scenic locations near Chapathu and Thommankuthu where the magical beauty of the river blends with the serenity of the woods. The film is also reportedly being shot at Kudayathoor and parts of Kanjar. 

