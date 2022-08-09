Dileep begins shooting for 'Voice of Sathyanathan' in Mumbai

Makers of Dileep starrer ‘Voice of Sathyanathan’ have resumed the filming after almost 10 months. The latest schedule has begun in Mumbai. A video that shows Dileep walking through the busy streets of Mumbai has landed on social media. Interestingly, the actor sports a chic look in the video. The filming of the movie had begun in October last year, before it was stalled temporarily.

‘Voice of Sathyanathan’ will mark the return of the super hit duo of Dileep and filmmaker Rafi. The film is bankrolled jointly by NM Badusha, Shinoy Mathew, Dileep and Prijin JP for the banners of Badusha Cinemas and Grand Productions. Rafi has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues of the movie, besides directing it. Joju George, Siddique, Johny Antony and Veena Nandakumar too play pivotal roles in the film.

Jithin Stanilas handles the cinematography while Justin Varghese has composed the music. Shameer Muhammad is the editor and Sameera Saneesh is the costume designer.