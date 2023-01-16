'Mukundan Unni Associates' was not a box office failure': Director Abhinav

'Mukundan Unni Associates', which was one of the most anticipated films to stream on OTT recently, released on Disney+Hotstar earlier this week. And ever since its OTT release, the film starring Vineeth Sreenivasan has been subject to a lot of discussions.

While many of the conversations revolve around the content of the movie, there are also speculations that the film failed to make an impact at the box office and is becoming a bigger hit post its OTT release. However, now the filmmaker Abhinav Sunder has cleared the air regarding the speculations. According to him, the film made a profit and was a hit at the box office, though it was not a 'huge' hit.

The producer made profit, the film just didn’t become this “HUGE” box office hit, thats all. It did decent business overall. Nobody lost money. 😊 — Abhinav Sunder Nayak (@abhinavsnayak) January 16, 2023

“I see a general perception building here that #MukundanUnniAssociates was a box office failure. It’s not. The producer made a profit, the film just didn’t become this “HUGE” box office hit, that's all. It did decent business overall. Nobody lost money,” the director said.

Abhinav went on to say that it was annoying when people call a film a failure when it actually was not. “I know I don’t need to speak about this publicly, but it gets annoying after a point when people call your film a failure when IT'S NOT. There were distribution issues which resulted in the underperformance,” he added.

He added that the film underperformed in smaller centres and Malabar though it was a hit in cities. “The film did exceedingly well in cities but underperformed in smaller centres and Malabar areas. The distribution lacked the hold to get proper theatrical support and the offline promotions were terrible. People in smaller centres didn’t even know such a film existed,” he added.

Many people commented that the film deserved to be a bigger hit than it is. “Actually most of the trackers are saying the same, it deserved to make more money but it didn't get the deserved push. Especially considering it got positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Maybe some translated that as the movie not being successful in the box office,” wrote Rahul R on Twitter.