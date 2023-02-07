Malayalam
'Thankam', 'Varisu' lock OTT release date. Know when and where to watch these films

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 07, 2023 10:38 AM IST
Biju Menon and Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer 'Thankam', which hit theatres on January 26 will soon be made available on a major OTT platform. The film, directed by Saheed Arafath and scripted by Syam Pushkaran, revolves around two friends who are involved in a gold business. What happens when they are caught by the police on their way to Muthupettai (Tamil Nadu) and the various twists that take place thereafter form the rest of the story.

National award-winning actor Girish Kulkarni plays a Marathi cop in the film, which also features Aparna Balamurali. The film, which has received a lot of good reviews in theatres, will now start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 20.

Meanwhile, 'Varisu' starring Vijay has also received an OTT release date. The film, which hit theatres during Pongal, had opened to mixed reviews. The film, directed by Vamshi, is a mix of traditional family values, a prodigal heir and a fortune-awaiting business. Vijay plays the heir who does not fall in line with the vaulting business ambitions of the head of the family and his businesses. The movie will start streaming on Amazon Prime from February 22 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

