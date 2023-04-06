'Romancham', 'Pranaya Vilasam', 'Ayothi': Know when and where to watch these OTT movies

Those who have been looking forward for the weekend, will be excited to know there are a bunch of OTT releases streaming on various platforms in the coming days. Onmanorama has compiled a list of films we think you should watch this weekend.

Romancham (April 7)

The movie directed by Jithu Madhavan revolves around a group of friends who stay together in a rented house. They contact the spirits using an Ouija board, which lead to a chain of horror-comic situations inside the house. The movie was well praised for it's comedic elements and ran in theatres successfully.

Streaming platform: Disney+Hotstar



Pranaya Vilasam (April 7)

Super Sharanya stars Arjun Ashokan, Anaswara Rajan and Mamitha Baiju team up again in this romantic film. The movie revolves around the love lives of a few characters within a family. There are also several light moments in the film.

Streaming platform: Zee 5

Khali Purse of Billionaires (April 7)

The movie features Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese in the film who run a startup. Things are difficult for them post-Covid and both are struggling to make ends meet. The movie is directed by Maxwell Jose and also features Arjun Ashokan and Tanvi Ram.

Streaming platform: Sun NXT

Gangs of Lagos (April 7)

It is a gritty and hard-hitting action crime-thriller that centres on a group of friends who, while growing up, must navigate their destinies. Featuring Demi Banwo, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, and Iyabo Ojo, the film tells a resilient story of friends, mirroring the daily struggle people go through and how they overcome oppression and in some ways, societal injustice.

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Ranga Maarthaanda (April 7)

Raghava Rao (Prakash Raj), a celebrated theatre artiste who has ruled the stage for decades decides to retire on a high to spend time with his family. While his intentions are pure, he struggles to come to grips with the new reality – changing landscape, self-centred family members and his glory days from the stage now behind him. Will he be able to play different characters that life throws at him? This adaptation of Marathi film Natsamrat, the movie also stars Ramya Krishna and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Krishna Vamsi and written by Mahesh Manjrekar

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Ayothi

This Tamil-language film features M Sasikumar who plays the role of an ambulance driver. He attempts to help a family when they meet an accident during a spiritual trip. The humanity-over-religion approach in the film makes it a compelling watch.

Streaming platform: Zee 5