'Dear Vaappi' featuring Lal finally locks its OTT release date

'Dear Vaappi', which hit theatres on February 17, has finally locked it's OTT release date. The movie, directed Shan Thulaseedharan is a simple take on father-daughter relationships, that gently prods people to think out of the conventional set up. Read review here.

The movie features Lal who plays Basheer Ikka. He returns from Mumbai where he had spent 30 years as a tailor. He opens up to his daughter Amira (Anagha Narayanan of 'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam' fame) about his dream to start a business of his own selling clothes designed by him, after narrating an incident from his childhood.

The daughter, who wants to see her father achieve his dreams, decides to partner with him. Riyas (Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju), who is in love with Amira, tags along. When we think things are moving smoothly, a big tragedy befalls their lives.

The incidents and the pitfalls form the rest of the story. The family drama will be available on Manorama Max from April 13.