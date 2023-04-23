Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Ponniyin Selvan-2: Kamal Haasan narrates a refreshing recap of the first part

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 23, 2023 11:14 AM IST
PS-2
PS-2 Movie Posters | IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

With the release of Ponniyin Selvan-2 approaching, the film's makers have dropped an introduction video featuring Kamal Haasan's voiceover. The video provides a quick summary of events that occurred in PS 1 and what is yet to unfold in PS 2.

Kamal Haasan narrates the events of Ponniyin Selvan, starting from the attacks on the Thanjavur kingdom and Nandini's conspiracies to Arunmozhi Varman's demise. The video aims to refresh the audience's memory of the previous part and give them a glimpse of what's in store for them in the second.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.