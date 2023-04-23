Ponniyin Selvan-2: Kamal Haasan narrates a refreshing recap of the first part

With the release of Ponniyin Selvan-2 approaching, the film's makers have dropped an introduction video featuring Kamal Haasan's voiceover. The video provides a quick summary of events that occurred in PS 1 and what is yet to unfold in PS 2.

Kamal Haasan narrates the events of Ponniyin Selvan, starting from the attacks on the Thanjavur kingdom and Nandini's conspiracies to Arunmozhi Varman's demise. The video aims to refresh the audience's memory of the previous part and give them a glimpse of what's in store for them in the second.