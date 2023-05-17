Mohanlal says producer PKR Pillai's name should be inscribed in golden letters in Mollywood

Mohanlal penned a moving tribute to producer PKR Pillai who passed away on Tuesday morning. Pillai had bankrolled eight films involving the actor, including 'Chithram' and 'Ezhu Muthal Onpathu Vare'.

Taking to social media, Mohanlal wrote it was the love and encouragement shown by PKR Pillai that helped him immeasurably as an actor. He also added that he was a great humanist who produced so many classics during his lifetime and also facilitated the entry of many artists like him into Malayalam cinema.

“Pillai chettan who was like a brother to me has left us. I heard the news when I was in Chennai for the ‘Malaikottai Valiban’ shoot. The name PKR Pillai needs to be inscribed in golden letters in Malayalam cinema. He has produced so many classics in Malayalam cinema and has also facilitated the entry of many artists like me. I can think of the many precious moments I spent with him. His love and encouragement in my career was immeasurable. My heartfelt condolences to this great man” wrote Mohanlal.

Pillai was the founder of Shirdi Sai creations, which had its pride of place in Malayalam cinema back then. ‘Chithram’ was the most famous film that came out of that banner. It broke all the existing box office records in Malayalam cinema for being the first film in the history of Malayalam cinema to run 365 days in theatres.

On the 100th-day celebration of the film, PKR Pillai shared his happiness by gifting Mohanlal a brand-new Maruti Car. He also presented Mohanlal with a keychain weighing 10 gms of gold. Priyadarshan was gifted an ambassador car. For the heroine Ranjini, he gifted her a TV and VCR worth Rs 75k.

The films he produced in the 80s headlining Mohanlal turned out to be some of the greatest hits in Malayalam. ‘Chithram’ changed his fortunes as a producer. Later he also produced ‘Vandanam,’ ‘Arhatha,’ ‘Kizhakkunarum Pakshi’, ‘Aham’ etc.