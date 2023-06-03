Despite differences, Jude Anthany says he has no issues working with Antony Varghese

Filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph, whose blockbuster movie '2018' is gearing up for an OTT release, says he has no qualms working with actor Antony Varghese in the future. The filmmaker was speaking to Onmanorama regarding the success of his film and his recent war of words with the young actor.

“I have no issues working with Antony Varghese in the future. I will collaborate with him despite our differences now,” says the filmmaker, though he did not clarify whether it would be in the capacity of a co-actor or a director. Jude has been making a mark in the industry as an actor, playing small roles in Mollywood.

A few days ago, the duo had entered into a verbal dual after Jude alleged that Antony Varghese, popularly known as Pepe, had taken an advance amount from a film producer but then backed out of the project a few days prior to the shoot. Jude also claimed that Antony had taken the advance amount to conduct his sister's marriage. However, Antony Varghese had called a press conference denying the allegations and added that he returned the advance amount nine months before his sister's marriage.

Speaking on this, Jude says he regrets saying that Antony had taken the amount to conduct his sister's marriage. “I should not have made that remark. However, I still stick to the fact that Pepe had backed out of the project after collecting the advance amount. This caused a lot of pain to the producer, who is also my friend. I still think what Antony has done was wrong,” he said, adding that Antony was replaced by Basil in the film, which was wrapped up recently.