Manju Warrier introduces her true friends to the world

Manju Warrier introduced her 'true' friends to the world on World Friendship Day. The actor posted photos with a handful of actors from Mollywood on the special day. She also captioned the post: “True friends are the ones who lift you up when no one else has noticed you have fallen. I love you guys, no matter what.”

Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Nivin Pauly, Geethu Mohandas and Priya Kunchacko were among those who posed with the actor. She also shared a couple of photos with Neeraj Madhav, Mithun Ramesh, Samyuktha Varma, Bhavana, Madhu Warrier, Bineesh Chandra, Meera Ramdas, Meera Bineesh Chandran, Daksha Bineesh Chandran, Priya Kunchacko, Alex J Pullickal, Binu Nair and Gautham Sankar.

The post has been flooded with several comments, appreciating the actor for being an inspiration to many. They also said they were glad to see so many people were part of her life.

Manju who was last seen in films like ‘Ayisha’ and ‘Vellari Pattanam’ will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Mister X.’