A lot of people were recently shocked to see the late Silk Smitha in the trailer of ‘Mark Antony' featuring Vishal and SJ Suryah. Initially, there were reports that the image of the late actor was AI-generated. However, now the film's makeup artist Krishna Venu Babu put the rumours to rest, revealing it was a Silk Smitha lookalike who played the late actor onscreen.

The character was played by Vishnu Priya Gandhi, an actor and social media influencer. Vishnu Priya rose to fame a few years ago for her resemblance to the late actor.

Mark Antony is a sci-fi film directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film narrates the tale of a ruthless gangster called Mark Antony who is brought back from the dead. Vishal and SJ Suryah play double roles.

Ritu Varma and Abhinaya are the female leads. Sunil and Selvaraghavan also play key roles in the film with music by G V Prakash. The film will hit theatres on September 15.