Janhvi Kapoor sizzles as village lass in NTR’s Devara

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 04, 2023 02:10 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor plays the character of a village girl, Thankam. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Entertainment News

South Indian superstar Jr NTR's ‘Devara’ has been garnering media attention ever since the announcement of the big-budget project. Now the makers have unveiled the pictures of the film’s female lead, Janhvi Kapoor, straight from the shooting location.

The beautiful diva plays the character of a simple village girl, Thankam. The breathtaking images of Janhvi donning a traditional half saree, embodying the grace and innocence of a village girl, are trending on social media and making her fans go into a frenzy.

The highly anticipated film being directed by Koratala Siva also features Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, besides Jr NTR himself in the lead role. The pan-India project, jointly produced by Yuva Sudha Arts and NTR Arts, is being presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The big-budget film is sure to mesmerise audiences with the top-notch performances of the star-studded cast. The film will be released in two parts. The makers earlier informed us that the first part will hit theaters on April 5, 2024.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the soundtrack, while R Rathnavelu and A Sreekar Prasad are handling cinematography and editing, respectively. Sabu Cyril has been brought in as the production designer. 'Devara' is the debut film of Janhvi Kapoor in Telugu.

