Akshay Kumar's high-octane entry in 'Singham Again' first look

On the second anniversary of the action thriller film 'Sooryavanshi,' director Rohit Shetty unveiled the initial glimpse of actor Akshay Kumar in 'Singham Again.' Rohit took to Instagram and shared a post with the caption, "In Singham Again, we are simply giving our fans what they desire! So, here it is... Akshay Kumar with a helicopter! As we mark the 2nd anniversary of Sooryavanshi, VEER SOORYAVANSHI joins forces with Singham. #SinghamAgain."

In this first look, Akshay can be observed leaping from a helicopter while armed with guns. The 'Sooryavanshi' star is dressed in an all-black ensemble.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, 'Singham Again' also features Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

'Singham Again' serves as the third instalment in this highly successful franchise, and the film is slated to hit theatres on Independence Day 2024.