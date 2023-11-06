Prithviraj as Najeeb in 'Aadujeevitham' poster is a forlorn figure amid a herd of goats

The first-look poster of 'Aadujeevitham', Blessy's magnum opus is out. Actor Prithviraj who stars in the film, shared the poster on social media. In the picture, Prithviraj who plays Najeeb, the lead character, is surrounded by a herd of goats. The film, is an adaptation of the popular Malayalam novel of the same name, written by Benyamin. The book had been translated into several languages and follows the life of a Malayali who is forced to spend several years of his life as a goatherd in pathetic conditions in Saudi Arabia.

Najeeb looks unkempt and haggard in the poster that comes with the tagline 'Every breath is a battle'. The film also features Amala Paul and Shobha Mohan in prominent roles. The release of the movie, which was expected to hit theatres in October, has been delayed due to pending post-production work. Recently, director Blessy had informed that the film will hit theatres after it premiers at a film festival.

However, as per reports, the movie has missed the main film festivals, like Cannes and Venice Film Festival. 'Aadujeevitham', was announced in 2013 but got delayed for several reasons. The film, is one of the most anticipated releases in Mollywood.