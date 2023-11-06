Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Prithviraj as Najeeb in 'Aadujeevitham' poster is a forlorn figure amid a herd of goats

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 06, 2023 10:42 AM IST
The film also features Amala Paul as Najeeb's wife. Poster | Facebook ( Prithviraj Sukumaran)
Topic | Entertainment News

The first-look poster of 'Aadujeevitham', Blessy's magnum opus is out. Actor Prithviraj who stars in the film, shared the poster on social media. In the picture, Prithviraj who plays Najeeb, the lead character, is surrounded by a herd of goats. The film, is an adaptation of the popular Malayalam novel of the same name, written by Benyamin. The book had been translated into several languages and follows the life of a Malayali who is forced to spend several years of his life as a goatherd in pathetic conditions in Saudi Arabia.

Najeeb looks unkempt and haggard in the poster that comes with the tagline 'Every breath is a battle'. The film also features Amala Paul and Shobha Mohan in prominent roles. The release of the movie, which was expected to hit theatres in October, has been delayed due to pending post-production work. Recently, director Blessy had informed that the film will hit theatres after it premiers at a film festival.

However, as per reports, the movie has missed the main film festivals, like Cannes and Venice Film Festival. 'Aadujeevitham', was announced in 2013 but got delayed for several reasons. The film, is one of the most anticipated releases in Mollywood.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.