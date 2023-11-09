Malayalam
Hit an all time low: Samantha opens up about her failed marriage with Naga Chaitanya

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 09, 2023 03:19 PM IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Photo: Instagram/Samantha
Topic | Entertainment News

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently made headlines for her divorce from ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya, as well as her battle with mytosis, candidly discussed the challenges of facing her lowest moments in the public eye. In an interview with a magazine, Samantha shared her approach to dealing with the trolling and anxiety that accompanied her fame.

Samantha stated, “When I hit an all-time low, a failed marriage, and my health and work were affected, it was like a triple whammy; boom, boom, boom. People have faced far less and gone down. During that time, I read about actors who conquered health issues, battled trolling, or endured anxiety. Their stories provided me with strength, knowing that if they could do it, I could too."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya married in October 2017 but ended their nearly four-year marriage, announcing their separation in October 2021. Samantha recently appeared alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the film 'Kushi' and is set to star in the Indian version of the spy series 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan.   

