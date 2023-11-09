Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' roars past Rs 600 crore worldwide milestone

Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Leo' continues its remarkable run at the box office, even after 21 days since its theatrical release. The movie's exceptional performance is poised to achieve another milestone on Thursday. According to trade analysts and film critics, the directorial work of Lokesh Kanagaraj is on track to surpass the Rs 600 crore mark globally, making it the second film of 2023, after Rajinikanth's 'Jailer', to accomplish this feat.

As reported by Sacnilk, the film had grossed Rs 332.10 crore nett in India during its first 20 days. On its 21st day, it added Rs 1.55 crore nett, including earnings from all dubbed versions. 'Leo' had previously set a record as the fastest Tamil film to reach the Rs 500 crore mark in terms of box office revenue, surpassing the earnings of many other Tamil films and securing a spot among the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil movies of all time.

Directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, the movie features a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Anurag Kashyap, Priya Anand, Trisha Krishnan, Mysskin, and Baby Antony in significant roles. This film marks the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and the director, following their successful venture, 'Master', released in 2021.