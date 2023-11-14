Scene from 'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello is among 5 best in my career: Rakshit Shetty

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty is gearing up for the release of 'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello- Side B', the second instalment of the two-part romantic drama. The actor, in Kochi as part of the film promotion, said he was happy with the response to the first instalment of the movie, which revolved around a couple who are deeply in love but are forced to live apart due to certain circumstances. The first part hit theatres on September 1.

“If Sapta Sagaradaache Ello- Side A can be described as an Indian classical with a mix of Western music, Side B is like rock-and-roll,” he said. Rakshit, who is known for films like 'Kirik Party' and 'Ondu Motteya Kathe', was also all praise for his co-actor Rukmini Vasanth who played Priya in the movie. “She is such a dedicated actor with amazing craftsmanship. You would be surprised to know it was only her second film. She is one of the best actors I have worked with in the past 12 years,” said Rakshit.

His favourite scene in Side A? “There is this scene where Manu hands over Priya a letter. He and the audience know that the letter is to inform Priya that this would be his last meeting with her. However, Priya does not know that and still holds on to hope. That was such a powerful, deep scene and it will remain among the five best scenes in my career.” The Kannada movie, which will also feature Chaitra Achar, Pavitra Lokesh and Gopal Deshpande will hit theatres on November 19.