Netizens react after Nana Patekar slaps fan who approaches him for selfie

Varanasi: A video of veteran actor Nana Patekar slapping a fan on the head is going viral on social media. Though we are yet to ascertain whether the video was part of a film shoot or an incident that occurred spontaneously, many netizens seemed unhappy with the actor's reaction.

Slap-Kalesh b/w Nana patekar and his fan over that guy wanted to take sfie with Nana without his permission in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/ZBtIRolnUj — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 15, 2023

While some supported the 72-year-old actor stating that artists need private space, others said the action was 'arrogant and rude'. One person even offered sagely advice to Patekar 'to show this anger in reel life, not real life.'

In the video, a teenager can be seen approaching Patekar for a selfie and momentarily standing next to the actor. Patekar, who was clad in brown check suit with a fawn-coloured hat and a scarf, gave him a whack on the rear side of his head. As the boy lunged ahead, a security personnel dragged him and pushed him away from the spot.

As the youngster was packed off, Patekar turned around and pointed a finger at him, probably as a mild warning to other potential fans to refrain from such antics. Patekar is currently in the holy city to shoot for film-maker Anil Sharma’s next venture, 'Journey'. The 10-second viral video is of the route leading to Dashashwamedh Ghat where he is shooting for his next film. Nana Patekar will soon make his OTT debut with 'Laal Batti', a political thriller directed by Prakash Jha.

(With IANS inputs)