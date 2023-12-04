Florence Pugh shocked as she gets hit in the face by a flying object during 'Dune 2' panel

Actress Florence Pugh experienced an unfortunate incident during an appearance in Brazil, becoming the latest target of fans throwing objects at stars onstage. The 27-year-old was struck in the face by a flying object while attending the 'Dune: Part Two' panel at CCXP 2023. Alongside co-stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and director Denis Villeneuve, Pugh participated in the panel on December 3. The cast and filmmaker gathered for pictures as their segment concluded, despite the unexpected and untoward incident.

In videos capturing the incident which have circulated online, they were all smiles until Pugh got startled by a thing thrown by an audience member at her direction.

She appeared to shout "wow" or "ow" before putting her hand to the eye that was hit.

The 'Oppenheimer' star then leaned over to pick up the object, but it was not clear what it was that hit her.

Florence Pugh could’ve lost her eye. Wtf is wrong with people pic.twitter.com/4l973jUxve — Evil Queen 👑🇵🇸 (@Pureevilbich) December 3, 2023

Timothee and Austin, who was standing right next to her, also expressed shock in the moment and appeared to show concern for Pugh, while Zendaya and Villeneuve seemingly missed the moment as they were engaged in conversation.

The actress and her co-stars were at the Comic Con event in Sao Paulo to promote their upcoming sci-fi sequel.

Moments before the incident, the British actress spoke about her excitement to be part of the panel. "I had an amazing time coming in and just hanging around with these people, let alone actually getting to work with them," she said. "Coming in here - the power in this room - is because of that first movie, and we felt that when we went on set every single day. So it feels really, really special being here with the second one."

The incident happened despite multiple warnings from other performers about hurling objects at them.

(With IANS inputs)