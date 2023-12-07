I have never said anything against Saritha or Devika: Mukesh

Speaking about his past marital relationships in an interview with Manorama News, Malayalam actor and MLA Mukesh expressed that divorce is a part of life. Mukesh mentioned that he harboured no grudge against the two women in his life and had never spoken ill of them. He addressed the question of how he evaluated the two women, Saritha and Methil Devika, at present.

"Until now, I have refrained from speaking negatively about them. Typically, when a couple appears before the family court, the husband and wife almost always blame each other, a common scenario in nearly 100% of cases. It is natural. Not once have I made any derogatory remarks about them. I faced a lot of pressure to say something... I genuinely appreciate both women because making such a decision and being content with it is commendable. Instead of desperately holding on and trying to harm me, there was none of that. If you don't allow your wife, close friend, or even children the freedom to make such decisions, what would happen to their lives? What would become of my life? I don't hold a grudge against them for this. If I've talked about them in any interview, it has been only in appreciation," he stated.

Furthermore, the actor-politician emphasized, "Even to my children, I've only advised them never to hurt their mother under any circumstance."

Discussing his second wife, Devika, Mukesh remarked, "I haven't spoken negatively about Devika either. I am still very happy. When major media houses in Kerala interviewed Devika at her house, the spectacle of media persons filled her home was broadcasted on TV. 'He is an MLA of the CPM and a film actor.' That's the joy of witnessing an individual's downfall. If something is said out of anger, it would lead to fights, legal cases, and domestic violence charges, as per our country's laws. I observed the expressions of each person who attended. They all seemed very excited, standing as if it was a historic day. That's natural, given the situation."

"And then the questions were asked, 'What did he do wrong? And about domestic violence?' But Devika replied, 'Domestic violence? My case doesn't say that. This is a decision both of us have taken together.' I watched them leave, saying, 'This was all in vain... oh, we came for nothing.' I would say that day should be observed as a black day in Kerala's history. That's human nature because everyone was against me. Despite that, during times of crisis, I give my best performance. That's my fate, a kind of blessing," Mukesh concluded.