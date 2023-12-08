CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates IFFK 2023, expresses solidarity to Palestine

The 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has commenced in Thiruvananthapuram. Today, a total of 11 films graced the screens across six venues, spanning categories such as World film, Latin American film, Masterminds, and Female Gaze.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar was the chief guest at the ceremony, which was attended by Cultural Affairs Secretary Mini Antony, Chairman and Festival Director Ranjith, Vice Chairman Premkumar, Festival Curator Golda Sellam, and Kenyan director Wanuri Kahiu.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, unable to attend the inaugural ceremony in person, conveyed a prerecorded message to the audience. In his address, the Chief Minister expressed solidarity with the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel, noting that IFFK could potentially become the first film festival in India to demonstrate support for Palestine. Actor Nana Patekar formally inaugurated IFFK 2023 by lighting the lamp.

Director Wanuri Kahiu was honoured with the ‘Spirit of Cinema’ award at the ceremony. Expressing her joy to be in Kerala, she emphasized that a story takes precedence over anyone in a movie, serving as a vessel of hope and kindness. She expressed her desire to continue returning to Kerala.

On the first day, some of the attendees also showed support for director Jeo Baby amid the recent incident at Farook College, Kozhikode. Among the movies screened, ‘Houria’, directed by Mounia, stood out as a compelling watch. Viewers expressed that the film had a profound impact, leaving a lasting impression on them.