Falimy to Sesham Mike-il Fathima: New OTT releases this week

A few interesting movies and series await you to binge on this weekend. Here is a list of some of the most compelling visual feasts dished out on various OTT platforms.

Sesham Mike-il Fathima (Malayalam)

Sesham Mike-il Fathima is a comedy film written and directed by Manu C Kumar and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead. The film narrates the story of a young woman from an orthodox family in Malabar who aspires to become a football commentator. While Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the musical score for the film, Santhana Krishnan and Ravichandran have handled the camera.

Streaming on Netflix

First Act (Hindi)

First Act is a captivating docu-series that chronicles the experiences of child actors and their parents as they navigate the Hindi TV and film industry. It highlights the important role played by both parents and the industry in safeguarding the well-being of children and emphasizes the significance of fostering a secure and balanced childhood for them.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Falimy (Malayalam)

A comedy-drama directed by Nithish Sahadev, Falimy is a satirical take on realistic equations in a struggling middle-class family. Starring Basil Joseph, Jagadeesh, and Manju Pillai in the lead, the movie is a thorough entertainer rich with situational comedy, humorous characterisation and witty dialogues. Music by Vishnu Vijay is enthralling.

Streaming on Disney Hotstar

Japan (Tamil)

An action comedy directed by Raju Murugan the film 'Japan' stars actors Karthi and Anu Emmanuel in the lead. The film narrates the story of a notorious thief committing a heist of Rs 200 worth jewels from a jewellery shop. The eventful narrative explores the adventurous run of the thief and how he gives a slip to the police, each time they close in on him.

Streaming on Netflix

ImMATURE Season 3

ImMATURE follows the lives of three teenage boys - Dhruv, Chacha and Chutney who are in their final year of high school. They deal with the everyday ups and downs of being a teenager, including friendships, first love, heartbreak, and so on.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Death's Game Part 1 (Korean)

Facing hardships and contemplating suicide after a series of setbacks, a man is confronted by death and tasked with experiencing death over and over again through 13 other lives to earn the chance to live.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Reacher Season 2 (English)

Jack Reacher was arrested for murder and now the police need his help. The series is based on the books by Lee Child.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video