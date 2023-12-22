Malayalam
India's official entry '2018' out of Oscar race; Jharkhand gang-rape based documentary shortlisted

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 22, 2023 08:11 AM IST Updated: December 22, 2023 12:00 PM IST
2018 movie
'2018' movie posters. Photo: IMDb
Malayalam movie '2018: Everyone is a Hero', India's official entry to the Best Foreign Language Film category, is out of the race for the 96th Academy Awards. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, Tovino-starrer 2018 was based on the unprecedented rains and flood that hit Kerala in 2018. 

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday, announced its shortlist of films for the Oscars 2024. The list featured contenders in 10 categories, including best original song, documentary feature, international feature, original score, and visual effects and sound.

Before the movie 2018, Malayalam films Guru (1997), Adaminte Makan Abu (2011), and Jallikattu (2019) were chosen as the country’s official entry for the Oscars, but none of these films got nominated.

The 15 movies short-listed for the category of 'Best International Feature Film' this year are Amerikatsi (Armenia), The Monk and the Gun (Bhutan); The Promised Land (Denmark); Fallen Leaves (Finland); The Taste of Things (France); The Teachers' Lounge (Germany);  Godland (Iceland), lo Capitano (Italy), Perfect Days (Japan), Totem (Mexico), The Mother of All Lies (Morocco), Society of the Snow (Spain), Four Daughters (Tunisia), 20 Days in Mariupol (Ukraine) and The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom).

A documentary 'To Kill A Tiger', based on the Jharkhand gangrape case has been shortlisted in Best Documentary category. It is directed by Toronto-based documentary filmmaker Nisha Pahuja.

