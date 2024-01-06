'Mr Bean: The Animated Series' set to return for a fourth season next year

Mr. Bean: The Animated Series is gearing up for its fourth season in 2025, as officially announced by the British sitcom on Thursday. The revelation includes the return of Rowan Atkinson, who will once again lend his voice to the character.

The animated series enthusiastically shared on X, “Bean is Back! Mr Bean: The Animated Series is returning for a fourth season in 2025,” emphasizing that Atkinson will serve as the executive producer for the upcoming season.

To commemorate the 35th anniversary of the first live-action episode, the animated series is set to be broadcast on Cartoonito and HBO Max throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In southeast Asia and south Asia, audiences can catch it on Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids channels and streaming services. Meanwhile, viewers in the UK and Eire will be able to enjoy the show on ITVX Kids.

Originating as a British sitcom in 1990, Mr. Bean has achieved global recognition with broadcasts reaching audiences in all corners of the world. Rowan Atkinson, initially portraying the comical character in the live-action series, later transitioned to lending his distinctive voice to the animated counterpart introduced in 2002.