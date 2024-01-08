I was shattered: Vijay Sethupathi on 'Super Deluxe' not making it to the Oscars

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has established a diverse portfolio in Tamil cinema and is gradually gaining recognition in the Hindi film industry. Noteworthy for his role as the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', he is set to share the screen with Katrina Kaif in the upcoming film 'Merry Christmas'.

During an event organized by Bollywood Hungama, Vijay Sethupathi spoke to fans and candidly discussed a pivotal moment in his career. He revealed that one of his most acclaimed films, 'Super Deluxe', didn't make it to the Oscars, expressing his disappointment. In 2019, he garnered praise for portraying a transperson named Shilpa in the film.

Reflecting on the Oscars snub, Vijay shared his sentiments, stating, "It was heartbreaking for me and the team of Super Deluxe. I was shattered, but it's politics. We know that something happened. It's not because I was in that film. Even if I were not in that film, I would've wanted that film to go there. Something happened in between, and I don't want to talk about that."

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Merry Christmas' is set to release on Pongal, January 12. Notably, the film was shot simultaneously in both Tamil and Hindi languages.